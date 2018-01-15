Raghu Shastry’s made his debut with Vinay Rajkumar’s Run Antony and he is now getting prepared to direct Darshan’s cousin Manoj, who is all set to become a full-fledged hero.

And the director takes his first step with launching the title as Takkar along with revealing the first look of the actor. Not revealing the characterisation of the hero, Shastry says “I have drawn a commercial sketch for Manoj, who is well preparing for the role, before we start shoot will take off from March.”

However, with Takkar as the title, Raghu stresses that his film will feature equally a strong villain. It is a tug of war of two evenly matched people. The hero’s strength lies on how strong the antagonist will be, for which I am looking for an equally young and handsome actor, who can justify being ‘bad’,” he says.

Takkar made under SLN Creations will be produced by Nagesh Kogilu has the director in the process of finalise on the technical team and the cast.