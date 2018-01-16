While there is always talk of other language films grabbing screens from Kannada movies, Humble Politician Nograj is reversing that trend. It has replaced most of the films released this week in theatres. So much so that Urvashi Theatre has taken down Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyathavasa to play this Danish Sait-starrer.

Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah is excited about the way Humble Politician... is being received by the audience. The film has been running to packed houses from the time of its release, and number of theatres screening it has only increased. The movie was being played in 90 theatres and now it is running in 140 theatres. “We have already got back the investment we made, and I am confident that we’ll make three to four times that,” says Pushkar.

Apart from the profits they are earning, the filmmakers are happy that they could prove a point with Humble Politician and pit films of mega-stars such as of Suriya, Vikram, and Pawan Kalyan released over last week. “The fact is that people who knew me were skeptical about the film during its making, but their worries have all been proven wrong,” he says.

Meanwhile, Humble Politician... is to travel around the globe with the film releasing in US, Australia and New Zealand, among other countries.

Pushkar has an another surprise in store, which he will be sharing in the coming days. It could be remade in Hindi or other languages, but we have to wait and watch for any confirmation on that. “I want to make an official announcement once we have signed on the dotted line,” he says.

Danish Sait has wooed the audience, says Pushkar, adding that he has an “outstanding talent”. “I am open to working with the actor and director Saad Khan anytime,” says the producer.

Humble Politician Nograj is a joint venture production of Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, director Hemanth M Rao and Rakshit Shetty. The film features Sumukhi Suresh, Roger Narayaan, Vijay Chendoor and Sruthi Hariharan in the cast.