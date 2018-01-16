Duniya Vijay starrer Kanaka directed R Chandru is all set for a Republic day release. Caching in on the long holiday during the weekend, the makers wants to place a record in Kannada by releasing the film in at least 400 theatres.

Roopika

“We are working towards reaching our film to all corners of Karnataka,” says the director. Meanwhile, as the film gets closer to release, the director reveals the role of Roopika, in Kanaka. She will be seen in a negative shade,” says Chandru, who adds, “More than a heroine, I was looking for an actress, who can perform. I had seen her work, and felt, she would fit the role.

Having to play a negative shade, there is a transformation in her character, which is also a surprise element in the film,” says Chandru.

Kanaka is the third film made under Chandru’s home production Siddheshwara Enterprises. The movie features Hariprriya, Manvitha Harish as female leads, KP Nanjundi, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar and Bullet Prakash are among others in the cast. The film has music by Naveen Sajju and

cinematographery by Sathya Hegde.