Tagaru, directed by Suri, is just a month away from its release and the film is already starting to get noticed. According to the producer KP Sreekanth, there have been requests for rights to make Hindi- and Telugu-dubbed versions and, in all likelihood, they will be sold for a considerable price.

Filmmakers have already approached the producer, who wants to discuss it with the director and actor Shivarajkumar before taking the final call. The film is now in post-production and technicians across departments are still working on it.

Meanwhile, lyrical videos of the movie’s songs have been topping the charts and listeners have been appreciating the unique album composed by Charan Raj.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Tagaru has an ensemble cast. With Manvitha Harish, Bhavana, Vasishta Simha and Anita Bhat in it, the movie features actor Dhananjay as the antagonist Dolly. Mahendra Simha is the film’s cinematographer.