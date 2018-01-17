Though Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film Avane Srimannarayana is taking a while to go on floors, the buzz around the project has not died down. We get the latest update on the film from Rakshit himself, who says that they are finally ready to start its shooting.

“We will start shoot on February 10, and we’ll organise its muhurath a couple of days before that,” says the actor. He adds, “The script is ready and the schedule is set till June.”

The team will start shooting in Bengaluru, and Rakshit plans to do the photoshoot just after the first schedule. “I can’t freeze on my look for the film before the shooting begins, and we thought that it is better that we go with the flow,” he says.

And to all who are sulking over seeing less of Rakshit Shetty on screen, we say that the actor has a pleasant surprise.

“I will follow this up with two more projects, one for which work will start from July and the second for which work will start immediately after the first. In all, I plan take three projects to the floor this year,” says Rakshit, who has changed his working method and, in line with that, is planning to divide time between these films.

“A lot of things happened over the last one year,” he says. “There was Kirik Party’s success, my engagement… Basically, we were so involved in the success that we never planned what after Kirik Party. I finalised the next script only after a year, almost. I don’t want to repeat the same mistake. So this year, I want to spend more time on floor, than on writing.”

Rakshit is confident that he can complete shoot of Avane Srimannarayana by June.

“Everything is set and the script is pretty strong and I am confident that once we go on floors, we will not pause. Though we completed shoot for our previous projects in four months, we have accounted for an extra one month for this film,” he says.

As for the projects he wishes to do after Avane Srimannarayana, Rakshit says that he and his team are in discussions on scripts and with various directors. “One will definitely be a love story and the other will be different from what I have not done till now. I have a lot of ideas in mind, and hope that they materialise,” he says.

Will we get to see Rakshit wearing a directorial cap for either of these films? “I am not sure about my role in these two films, but I do want to direct a movie. The director inside me definitely wants to do something pretty soon. However, this year, I want to spend my time in front of the camera and want to be on my toes,” he says.