Rachita Ram who started off with big projects, which starred her alongside prominent stars from Sandalwood, now has a good line-up of films. She, who takes her career more seriously now, is happy to have bagged more substantial roles.She is busy with back-to-back projects. Rachita has completed the talkie portions of Preetham Gubbi’s directorial Johnny Johnny Yes Papa with Duniya Vijay for which film, she will be dubbing for the first time. As she is half way through with Ayogya shoot starring Sathish Ninasam and directed by Mahesh, the actress is to start shooting for her next film Seetharama Kalyana, from January 19. This project has her working with director Harsha for the first time, and has her paired opposite Nikhil Kumar.

Rachita is also excited about her two films Ayogya and Seetharama…, in which she plays a typical ‘local girl’. “I play this Mandya girl in Ayogya and a girl-next-door in Seetharama Kalyana. In the latter too I can’t wear western clothes and I’ve been asked to refer to what Deepika wore in Chennai Express. I plan to binge on half-sarees, blouse with elbow sleeves and flowers,” says Rachita, adding that carrying an air of innocence will be a challenge, even pretending to be shy talking to a boy.

She says, “In real life, I am bold, loud and straight forward. But, the character I play is very sensitive. I am curious how I’ll do it and my director is excited too. I have gone through my role details and have been working on my expressions”.Rachita is also eager to be part of this huge star cast. “We had that in Bulbul, then Ranna and now in Seetharama Kalyana. It is always wonderful to be working with a varied cast,” says the actress, adding, “Every alternate movie of mine has been done with an ensemble cast. It is a challenge to stand opposite senior actors and act, and that is when you can gauge your skill”.

The actress is glad that Harsha has given her enough screen space, along with Nikhil. “I missed an opportunity to work under Harsha’s direction, in Bhajarangi and his other projects but finally we have managed to come together. We are both ardent devotees of lord Anjaneya and perhaps that is what brought us together for a film titled Seetharama Kalyana,” she says. “This also places me opposite Nikhil, with whom I am happy to work,” Rachita adds.

Rachita’s varied roles on screen have been keeping her busy. “I slip out of characters easily because I am professional and practical-minded. Earlier, I used to do one film at a time. Later, I realised that this is not the right method, particularly for actresses who don’t have a long span in films. Under these circumstances, I still pick the right kind. It is always good to be to part of something where you have an important role to play,” she says.