Nikhil Kumar’s Seetharama Kalyana is now on the floors and the makers have decided to reveal the first poster of the film on his birthday, today. The actor, who came to the fore with Jaguar, made sure that his next has to be the best, and that took Nikhil almost a year to start off the next project. “To be part of a certain project or not is always a part and parcel of the industry. Of course, in between my first and second film, I took sometime, which was due to personal reasons, and then Muniratna Kurukshetra came up, unexpectedly. Abhimanyu’s character convinced me so much, when producer

Muniratna approached me for the film. The project is so big that it had a lot of big actors working together for the film. Moreover, I got to be part of a mythological film so early in my career, and that made me sign the project,” he says

Ultimately, one should be satisfied to work in a film, which Nikhil presently feels while working in Seetharama Kalyana. “I am loving to work with director A Harsha.” says the actor.

Nikhil was in discussion with the director, for sometime, and waited Harsha to complete Anjaniputra to started with his project “Telugu writers were already on the job, and Harsha had his own thought process for the film. Later, we all came together and now we are on the sets,” says Nikhil, who is open with the fact that he loves Harsha’s style of filmmaking and says that he is a team player, which is a key to success.

“I have known Harsha only by watching his works, and believed that he is a good director. And over the past two days spending time with him, I also felt that he is fantastic on the sets,” he says.

Seetharama Kalyana is made under the home banner of Channabika Productions and it comes with a huge cast. “I wanted to do a subject connecting to the nativity of Karnataka, and that goes with music too, which Ravi Basrur will be composing. He is working towards giving the best background score. Most of the star cast part of the project are all from here, except for Sharath Kumar. But even he can speak Kannada and has succeeded with his presence,” he says.

According to Nikhil, a film’s commercial success depends on when we bring in the right of elements in the family drama, be it love, action, dance emotions, bonding. “The screenplay is very strong, which has the strong presence of the hero and heroine through the movie,” he says.

With elections around, Nikhil also has his political campaigns, for which he will be juggling between film and politics. “I will not be going at a stretch and and two to three days of time in between. Closer to election, I will have more clarity about it,” he says.

Nikhil celebrates his birthday at his farm house in a unique way

While 20,000 people are gathering on his birthday, the actor has personally invited all those who have a tattoo of his father (HD Kumaraswamy), and will be spending time with them. This is an initiative by executive producer and Nikhil’s close friend Sunil Gowda. A lot of them have already confirmed their presence. “It is an occassion I can get to meet these people who would want to share their thoughts, while I will be thanking them for their love and care,” he says.