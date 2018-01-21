Reports had it that Vikyath Productions will be associating with Prajwal Devaraj for their second venture, after Pushpakka Vimana.

Producer Vikyath at Muhurath

The film that marks the directorial debut of Narasimha has been titled Inspector Vikram and it will see the actor playing a cop.

The muhurath took place recently with a simple pooja with Prajwal’s and the producer’s family and close friends attending the event. The makers, who are done with the pre production are kicked about going on floors from January 27.

“We are shooting only the hero’s portions in the first schedule, which is taking palce in Bengaluru. Our next stop will be at Goa on Feburary 10 by when we will be finalising on the heroine,” says producer Vikyath.

The film has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.