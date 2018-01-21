Puneeth Rajkumar who is spearheading PRK production house is ready to kick start with his second venture.

With Kavalu Daari directed by Hemanth M Rao already on the floors, the muhurath of the next to be directed by Radhakrishna Reddy is planned for January 24.

With an interesting title Maya Bazaar, the film equally consists of an exicting cast. With Raj B Shetty already on board, the makers have brought in Prakash Raj and Vasishta Simha.

The makers will officially announce the project with more details about the cast and when they plan to go on floors.