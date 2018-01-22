News about Ambareesh’s son Abhishek Gowda being launched under Sandesh Productions has been around for some time now, and it has taken a curious turn.Initially, Pavan Wadeyar was to helm Abhishek’s debut project. Early this January the production house had even okayed his one-liner and the director was to start work on the screenplay and dialogues. But the latest update has it that Pavan is out of the project, and Chethan is being considered for this launch.

Reason for this change, we hear, is that Pavan has another project running and dates of this clash with Abhishek’s film’s. So, after much thought, the filmmakers have decided to go with Chethan Kumar.While Sandesh Productions has confirmed this news, a formal announcement will soon be made by the producer himself.Interestingly, Chethan Kumar’s script will be used because the filmmakers considered it an apt debut for Abhishek. Work on the story is currently on.

Chethan Kumar is on a roll following the massive hit of Bahaddhur and Bharjari. The director, who is also a dialogue writer and lyricist is associated with various projects.Currently, he is writing dialogues for Darshan’s 51st film, Ganesh starrer Orange and for SRK starring Shivarajkumar.This will be the second film made under Sandesh Productions after Airavatha and, in all likelihood, the film will go on floors either in February or by March first week.