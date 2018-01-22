Manvitha Harish

Manvitha Harish, debuted with Kendasampige, which released in 2015. The actress proved her mettle in her first film, but did not have any releases for a while except Chowka, in which she had a cameo appearance. The actress says that this long gap happened because she has been shooting for four films -- Relax Sathya, Kanaka, Tagaru and Tarakasura -- over the last two years, and these will be released in 2018.

She is now looking forward to the release of Kanaka, directed by R Chandru, in which she has been paired opposite Duniya Vijay. “I was much younger when I shot Kendasampige, in which I played a 19 year old. I feel like I have grown up now,” says Manvitha.

Even though Kanaka will be her first mass film, the actress says that it is still for a role that carries an air of innocence. “ I play this girl-next-door, and I hope to carry the same freshness in every movie,” says Manvitha, who enjoyed doing a little bit of everything in Kanaka -- including a solo song and a comedy track with Sadhu Kokila. “But I missed dubbing for the film… but it is the director’s call and Chandru sir will do what is best for the film,” she adds.The film also features Hariprriya in the lead.