Actors, especially those playing the lead, have to go that extra mile when shooting for an epic drama. Darshan, who had extended the schedule for his upcoming film Muniratna Kurukshetra, was in Hyderabad to complete the last two days of shoot.

As the huge movie set is getting pulled down, the actor says that he carries back a lot of memories with him. This is his 50th film, in which he is playing his favourite character Duryodhana, so what memento is he carrying back from the sets? “I would like to take back the gadha and kirita,” says Darshan. “They became a part of me. In fact, the costume designer insisted that I take the specially designed costumes for Duryodhana… I was humbled by his generosity and said okay.”

The actor cannot stop praising producer Muniratna for having made this for this magnus opus happen. “Everyone worked hard on this film but the movie would not have been possible without him. There are many rumours that the producer is using this film to further his politics, but they are not true. He has various other ways to do that and why pick a movie done on such a large scale? Kurukshetra is a great addition and contribution to the Kannada film industry,” says the actor.

Darshan says that the producer approached him just when he thinking what he should do for his 50th film. “Success and failure is secondary, but this will definitely be a milestone in Sandalwood,” says the Challenging Star.

“For every actor, his or her first, twenty-fifth, fiftieth, seventy-fifth and hundredth movies are milestones. It’s been twenty years, I remember every moment of my life in this industry of what I went through while doing my first film Majestic. My 25th film did not do as well as was expected. Now I have reached 50th, and Munirathna has made me proud by offering this role of Duryodhana in Kurukshetra,” he says.