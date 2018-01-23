It is not about how many heroines Hariprriya will share screen space with, the actress has always made an effort to stand out in a multistarrer. And one such example to be given is her latest Telugu film,Jaisimha, she says. At the recent promotional visit to Anantpur, Hariprriya was happy to get identified as Manga, the character she plays in the film, starring Balakrishna.

Up next is Kanaka in Kannada, a film directed by R Chandru in which she stars opposite Vijay and shares screen space with Manvitha Harish. "Of late, I accept films because of the script and the characters and I feel on the right path. Moreover, the role will further excite me, whenever a director considers me for my talent. So was the case with director Chandru," says Hariprriya, adding, "The film shoot was half way through, when the director approached me for Kanaka and they said I will suit the role and wanted me to be part of it," she says.

Though Hariprriya and Duniya had worked in a film Mukhyamantri, it was not released in theatres. So Kanaka becomes their first film together. The actress says, her character Sampige has more shades than just being a village girl.

"It is about childhood love, which director has given strong importance to. Both Vijay and I in the film have grown up watching Rajkumar films and something which inspires in our lives. Very rare, you get to be part of a script, which is based with village as backdrop, and that also gave scope for performance," she says.

The film has music by Naveen Sajju and cinematography. by Sathya Hegde.