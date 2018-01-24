Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chamak directed by Suni completes 25 days this week. As a mark of film's success, the director is planning to come out with the trailer of the film today.

Ganesh

A post release trailer is a first in Kannada industry and Suni sayd, "We needed an occassion to release the trailer, which may also be considered as an invitation for those who are yet to watch our film,"

A romantic comedy by Suni, the film features Ganesh as Kush, a gynaecologist and Rashmika Mandanna as a homemaker. The film produced by T R Chandrashekar has music composed by Judah Sandhy and the cinematography is by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.