They had been reports, even from our end, that Pawan Kumar would be directing the remake of his Kannada hit film U-Turn in Tamil and Telugu, and that it will feature Samantha Akkineni.

The news now stands confirmed with the actress tweeting a few details about the project, " Everything I want !! Shoot begins in Feb for @pawanfilms #Uturn #Tamil and #Telugu , produced by Srinivasaa silver screen. Thankyou always for your support," she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar gives us more details about the two remakes. "The first schedule was supposed to start from February 10, but unfortunately Samantha had a small accident at the sets of another film and injured her left hand. We are now rescheduling the dates, while we wait for her to recover. In all likelihood, we will have it around the last week of February," he says.

Pawan will begin shooting with the flyover sequence, and its location is 500 meters from Hyderabad. "We couldn't find the right location in either Chennai or Hyderabad. I found this flyover 500 meters from Hyderabad and I will be shooting in that town. The rest of U-Turn’s schedule has been planned for March, April and may extend to May," he says.