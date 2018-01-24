Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a film producer cum actor who used to cheat people by impersonating as senior officer of Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the police, accused has been identified as K. Somashekar who is a resident of Bengaluru.

“A complaint was received from the office of the Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, to the office of Special Investigation unit of Crime Branch with a letter along with other documents sent under the name and signature of one K. Somashekar. During investigation, it was found that the letter was forged. A Case was registered under three IPC section,” a Delhi Police official said.

“ During the investigation, it was found that Somashekar had written letters to the Prime Minister and the letterhead was also bearing the national emblem. During the investigation conducted at Bangaluru, it was found that he used to flaunt a blue beacon atop his Fortuner Car,” police said.

According to the police, K Somashekar was born to a farmer's family possessing several acres of land in Yehlanka, Bengaluru and has 3 siblings. “He tried his hands in the Kannada film industry and produced 3 films and also worked as a villain in one of his movies. The movies bumped at the box office and he suffered/ incurred huge losses. It was then that he came into contact with the mastermind of the case who asked him to flaunt that he is a Director Public Grievance & this was they will earn good money,” Delhi Police said.