'Kanaka' directed by R Chandru draws special attention for its tag line 'Annavara Abhimani', for the hero Duniya Vijay is a big Rajkumar fan. City Express in a conversation with the director gets to know how did he got about carrying the goodwill of Rajkumar through an auto driver played by Vijay.

Duniya Vijay

The director, who had met Rajkumar just once says that his on and off interactions with the people, who have associated with the legend for over forty years, and it helped him to know Rajkumar better. “His simplicity, how he built relationships, and how he has been an inpiration on and off screen was something, I got to know from the people who have seen him up close. This is something, I have threaded into the story. Another reason was that I wanted to talk about Rajkumar for the now generation,” says Chandru.

Rajkumar films are the best example and watching one film of his is procuring a university degree. “He always gave life lessons through his films. Spending two-and-a-half hours to watch one film of Rajkumar can be equal to spending five years for a degree course,” he says.

'Kanaka' has Manvitha Harish and Hariprriya as the female leads with music scored by Naveen Sajju and cinematography by Sathya Hegde.

WATCH TRAILER