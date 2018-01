CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Akkineni will star in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of Kannada mystery thriller film "U-Turn", which was remade in Malayalam in 2017.

Akkineni on Wednesday tweeted: "2018. Everything I want! Shoot begins in February for Pawan Films' 'U-Turn' Tamil and Telugu... Thank you always for your support."

The original Kannada film featured Shraddha Srinath, Radhika Chetan, Dileep Raj and Roger Narayan, and was directed by Pawan Kumar.

The film revolves around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover in Bangaluru and subsequent pinning down of the culprit by an intern journalist and police inspector duo.