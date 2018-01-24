It is rare for an actress to accept a role only by listening to a song. But that is how Swathi Konde decided on her next film Bharani, after Vanilla.

“I could visualise the innocence of the character offered to me, while listening to this song. I could picturise myself in it and I wanted to be part of the film,” she says.

Swathi Konde

Bharani, which has an interesting tag line Paravathammanna Maga, marks the directorial debut of Chananiraju Neermanvi. Another fresh talent Madhava, who is cousin of Yogish of Loose Mada fame, will also be making his tinsel town entry through this movie.

This film, produced by Yogesh, is being backed by Sajid Qureshi, the producer of Nagarahavu. The filmmakers share the first look of the lead pair with City Express, and it shows Bharani set in a typical village backdrop.

More details will be revealed when the team starts shoot from first week of February. Swathi Konda, who was launched by Jayatheertha with Beautiful Manasagalu, in which she had a prominent role, plays the lead in the director’s Vanilla. The film is now in post-production.

Swathi has also completed shoot for Kamarotu Checkpost and Katu Kathe, which are yet to be released. “Bharani will be my fifth film,” she says.