Having made a name for herself in small screen, Chaithra Rao is all set for her big break in tinsel town. The actress of serial Jodi Hakki fame has bagged a film to be made under PuneethRajkumar-run PRK Productions.

Radhakrishna Reddy

The production house’s second venture, titled Mayabazaar, marks that directorial debut of Radhakrishna Reddy and has Chaithra in the cast, along with Raj B Shetty, Prakash Raj, Vaisista Simha and Sudharani among others.

Chaithra, who attended the muhurath of the film on Wednesday, sounds excited when chatting with City Express. “I am glad to be launched under a big banner. If I have to say it in a few words, I say that this is a boon,” she says.

According to previous reports, Radhakrishna was in search of a big-built actress to play this role. But, after seeing Chaitra, he tweaked the character to suit her. “The director did tell this to me, that he had had certain ideas about the actress’ physique, when it came to this role. But he could not find an actress that had that body type and had talent, therefore he decided to rework the script,” says Chaithra.

It is an episode of her current TV series that caught Radhakrisha’s attention. She says, “He was surfing channels when he happened to see an episode of Jodi Hakki. Later he contacted me and I was picked for the role.”

The actress, who started as a child artiste, had worked in the TV serial Manase O Manase first, in which she had played Sudharani’s daughter. She later did serials such as Chakravyuha and Raaga Anuraaga and is currently busy shooting for Jodi Hakki. “Though Mayabazaar will be my first feature film, I have worked in an art film Dwani before,” she says.

Radhakrishna had told her clearly that the film is driven by its cast of characters. “Every commercial film is about its hero and heroine, and also the latter has a smaller role. Mayabazaar places us in various situations and I am curious to see how I will be weaved into the story,” she says. The film will go on floors from January 29. It will have music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Abhishek Kasargod.