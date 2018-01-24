Vijay Devarakonda, the latest heartthrob of Tollywood, is developing a bond with Kannada industry. The actor was at the audio launch of Chamak a couple of months ago.

He was also in the city recently to attend an event at Innovative City along with Rockline Venkatesh and when he met Puneeth Rajkumar at his residence and had a chat. And from what we hear from Rockline Venkatesh, a film is planned with

Vijaya Devarakoda, which he says was an old commitment, done before Arjun Reddy.

“We are coming together for a Telugu film for which the script work is going on, and if it goes as per plan, the film will take of in mid 2018,” he says.

Rockline Venkatesh

Apparently, Vijay Devarakonda caught the producer’s attraction with his first film in which he says screen space with Nani.

“Watching the film, I was curious about this upcoming talent, who performed very well in the film, and it was further strengthen when he did Pelli Choopulu, and he proved a good artiste,” says Rockline, adding, “I did have a good subject for him. He too liked it and from then we have been in touch. We will work together for the film."