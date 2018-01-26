It is commonly believed that an actress’ career ends after marriage, but Bhavana proves this a myth. Newly wedded to producer-and-actor Naveen, the actress, now on a short and sweet break, will be back to doing what she likes the best - acting.

And our source says, Bhavana’s first project after marriage will be a Kannada film, playing the female lead in Inspector Vikram. The film, made under Vikyath Production, is directed by Narasimha and has her paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj for the first time.

While the team is to start the first schedule of the film today, Bhavana will be joining the sets from the next schedule, which is to start from February 9. After considering many heroines, the filmmakers decided to rope her in after watching her performance in one of the recent Malayalam films.

“While the film has Prajwal playing a cop, the female lead will have two shades to her character and the actress playing it needs to have beauty and talent. The filmmakers found both in Bhavana and that is why she was chosen,” our source tells us.

Bhavana is an actress who has made a name for herself in south Indian -- be it in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada or Telugu -- and Hindi movies. The actress is 75 films old and 23 films of hers in Malayalam have celebrated their silver jubilee. Meanwhile, her Kannada films including Jackie, Vishnuvardhana, Romeo, Mythri and Chowka have done well at the box office.

While Bhavana looks forward to the release of Tagaru, which will be her first Kannada film, she will soon start shooting in 2018. What better way for an actress, now a Bengaluru hudugi, to start the new year than with a Kannada film? An official announcement will soon be made by the filmmakers and then more details about the film and lead roles will be shared.