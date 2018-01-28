Sudheer Shanbhogue’s directorial debut Anantu v/s Nusrat is now rolling and the first-time director was successful in shooting at the famous Hajarat Tavakal Masthan Sha Mazid Dargah, atAkkipet.

Latha Hegde

Kailash Kher has given his voice for the Qawali tune, and the entire team including the lead artistes Vinay Rajkumar and Latha Hegde burnt the midnight oil to shoot the song sequences. “We can’t step into this location during the day, and so four days of shooting that took place over the last week started 6 pm and went on till 6 am,” says Sudheer.

The director, sharing a few pictures with City Express, says, “This dargah is one of the most important characters in the film. It stands witness to love, break up… everything happens here,” he says.

Sudheer had roped in around 200 junior artistes for this song that captures the ambience of this place.

“I couldn’t have found a better singer than Kailash Kher to sing this song,” says the director, adding, “this is a mix of Hindi and Kannada lyrics written by Arasu Anthare and Dhiraj Shetty. The entire qawali sequence was done in true Sufi style.” The director adds that he has heard that the Dargah is famous and that even film celebrities go there to present their wishes.

A still from the film

Prajwal Devaraj to make guest appearance

The director has many surprises planned for his first film and one of them is to have Prajwal Devaraj do a role in Anantu v/s Nusrat. But Sudheer refuses to give away the details, and says, “ I had approached a few actors. If I say why this character is important, then I will give away the story. People will know the reason behind this friendly appearance by a well-known actor”.