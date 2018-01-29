With most of Kannada heroines working in other languages, news about Rachita Ram foraying into Telugu industry has been around for sometime now.

There has been buzz that she was offered a couple of Telugu projects and one with Nani, for a remake of Chamak in Telugu, to produced by Chandrashekar himself. However, the latest update is that the actress’s first film will be with Ishan, and it will be directed by Konda Vijay.

There has been talk about Ishan working on a Telugu movie for a while now. The film to be produced by CR Manohar will go on floors n March, for which the script work is currently on. It is for the same project that Rachita’s name has been suggested.

When City Express checked with producer CR Manohar, he said, “Yes, talks are on, and it is at initial stages. The cast and technicians will be finalised once the script has been locked, following which a formal

announcement will be made.”

If everything goes according to plan, Rachita’s Tollywood debut will raise her career graph. And her next with Nani will add another star to her achievements.