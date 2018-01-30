Among the many films made under Rockline Productions, a biopic on music composer P Kalinga Rao will be one of the most ambitious projects to be taken up by them.

The film will be helmed by none other than our own Rajendra Singh Babu, and is titled Kannadabharana Kalinga Rao. The film has been discussed between the producer and director, and is now at preproduction stages.

What was interesting to learn is the way the team is going about roping in the film’s hero. An image audition is planned at state and all India level by the makers, where 1the team plans to look out for a Kannadiga, and even reach out to National School of Drama to find the perfect hero. “We are going through all kinds of sources to bring in various talents before finalisation,” says Babu.

In the meantime, the director will be divulging details of the film’s muhurath, and the production house will reveal how they would want to take forward the biopic.

To recall, Babu was inspired by a book he read on Kalinga Rao, and felt there are great incidents in his life that need to be thrown light, along with evergreen songs Kalinga composed. The music director had worked with Babu’s father in 1948 and 1949. As of today, only Hamsalekha has been confirmed as music director.