Shooting for Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial will begin on February 7, before which the lead actors underwent a look test.

Akshara Gowda

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film focuses on generation gaps. City Express got hold of the pictures that feature Vihaan, Sonal Monterio and Akshara Gowda.

“A look test was necessary to make sure that each actor will fit into the costume and makeup of their respective characters. In fact, it helped us to do some modifications, before we actually go on set.

Unlike for normal films, where only the hero and heroine do a look test, every character will be undergoing this procedure,” say a member from the production house.

Vihaan

A huge set is getting created at Kanteerva Studio, where the shoot takes place at a stretch and the first schedule might go on for 25 days.

“Around 25 artistes will be participating in the shoot, and among them, 10 actors will be featuring as major characters in this multi-starcast. The film has music by V Harikrishna, with Shashidar Adapa as production designer and Sugaan as cameraman.