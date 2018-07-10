Home Entertainment Kannada

Jaggesh-Vijayaprasad jodi back with new project

Neerdose actor-director duo will reveal details only once the title and cast have been fixed. 

Published: 10th July 2018 02:31 AM

A still from Neer Dose

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The combination of actor Jaggesh and director Vijayaprasad is one that people can’t wait to see again. Here’s some good news for all those looking forward to seeing the actor-director jodi together after Neerdose. Vijayaprasad will be associating with Jaggesh for a project being produced by KA Suresh, and according to our source, the director has come up with a fresh story for the actor - a plotline that will excite fans.

Director Vijayaprasad, who has won critical acclaim for films like Siddhlingu and Neerdose, has since been creating curiosity around his third project - especially because of the subject and the lead hero. There has also been speculation surrounding his much-hyped project, 34:34 Ladies Tailor. The film also saw some actors and producers making an entry and exiting the film before it went on floors.  However, after much thought, Vijayaprasad is said to have decided to keep Ladies Tailor on a back burner, and will start afresh at a later date.

Neither Vijayaprasad nor Jaggesh are ready to divulge any details on their new project, and will only share details once the cast and title have been finalised. Now, it’s just a matter of time before we find out the subject the director plans on taking up with the Neerdose actor.

