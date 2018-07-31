Commercial side of Nishvika Naidu

By Express News Service

Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial is not complete without its heroine, says Nishvika Naidu. She plays the female lead in AjithVasan Uggina’s directorial starring Anish Tejeshwar, which will be released this week.

“The title may put the spotlight on the hero but this is a dialogue I keep saying in the movie. In fact, when I heard the title, I didn’t quite get why the director picked it. But, during the auditions, I was told that this was my dialogue in the film. I felt good that a line delivered by me was becoming the title. I was thrilled to play this character,” she says.

What was initially Nishvika’s debut, Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial eventually became her second outing. Her movie, KM Chaitanya’s Amma I Love You, was out first. She says, Vaasu ... will always remain special because that is where her journey as a heroine began.

“I was excited and nervous when I first got this offer. It came to me when I was still deciding if movies are what I want to do as a career. I was unprepared for the auditions and felt nervous on the first day of the shoot. But, in the back of my mind, I was determined to make the team shine. It took a little while to settle down but eventually everyone became friends,” she tells City Express.

How important is it for a female actor to be part of a commercial movie? “It is important for every artiste. As for me, Vaasu... gave me an opportunity to explore all kinds of skills. There are so many shades to this character, and the director has not simply cast me as a pretty face or as a prop for the hero. I have a strong character to portray, which is a good beginning in one’s career,” she says.

Nishvika says that while her initial interactions with Anish, who plays the male lead in the movie, were formal, they later grew to be friendly, pulling each other’s leg and fighting. “He kept annoying me most of the time. But, that apart, I think he is a very responsible actor and a producer,” she says.

“He involves himself in various facets of filmmaking and is particular about details. It was nice to be around such an artiste because it helped me learn more about the skills needed behind the camera. It gave me a better understanding of cinema,” she says.

Nishvika says, “Though my characterisation is commercial in this movie, I am essentially a noncommercial heroine.”