Home Entertainment Kannada

Fourth time lucky

Pranam Devaraj, who makes his debut in a Telugu remake this week, Kumari 21F, was offered the same film from four different filmmakers before he decided to take it up

Published: 31st July 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pranam Devaraj

By Express News Service

Pranam Devaraj’s name is familiar in the film circle owing to his background. The son of Devaraj (well-known actor of Kannada industry) and brother of Prajwal Devaraj (established hero), Pranam is set to make his debut in Kumari 21F that sees its release this week. Interestingly, the young debutant had no qualms signing a remake (Kumari 21F is a remake of a Telugu flick).  “I didn’t intend to make my entry as a star kid and just get recognised with a commercial film. Basically, I was looking for a good story to begin with, which would showcase my capabilities as an actor,” he says. 

Before signing on Kumari..., the first-timer went through eight scripts. “I could not connect with other scripts I read. Kumari 21F had everything I was looking at for a first film, comedy, action, emotions, love and a mass appeal,” he says. In fact, he was offered the same film from four different filmmakers. “The fourth time, it was Telugu producer and writer, Sukumar, who called my father and said that I will apt for the script. At that point I felt that there was a reason I was being offered the film over and over again,” he says, adding, “When so many people think I would be the right choice, I told myself, ‘Why not make an attempt?’

Not new to grind of films, Pranam, knows what to expect prior to a film’s release. “I’ve seen the craze when anna (brother) goes on stage. The initial reaction to a film is something exciting,” he says.
Having worked as a child artiste in Manase O Manase, for which he won an award, Pranam always knew he’d be a full-time actor one day. “Right now, my focus is not to stereotype myself with certain roles. Instead, I want to explore and do all kind of roles. This is testing time for me as I wait to know what kind of roles audience will accept me in, based on which I will pick my subsequent films,” he says.  

The newbie is stepping into the world of cinema with an open mind, looking at every situation as a learning experience. Even though the film has been delayed, Pranam doesn’t seem perturbed. “I haven’t lost my patience. In fact, I look at this as a learning experience. This lesson will help me for my future movies,” he says with maturity beyond his years.  He goes on to add: “You never stop learning. That is what my dad keeps telling me even today. Experience is the best teacher,” he says. 

So, is there any sibling rivalry between Prajwal and himself? “Anna is not my competitor. He has grown for himself. It’s taken ten years to get to where he currently is. It will probably take me same time to establish myself,” he says, adding, “I only hope that at no point both our films don’t release on the same day.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century