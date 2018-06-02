Rachita Ram bags lead in Upendra's 'I Love You'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra’s next I Love You, directed by R Chandru, will kickstart shoot from June 5, and there has been much curiosity among the film fraternity and fans alike about the lead heroine. While there have been a few names floating around, going by the latest buzz, it’s Rachita Ram who has bagged the project opposite the star.

According to our sources, the director, after much discussion, felt that Rachita will fit the bill and approached her. Now, it is just the matter of a few discussions, including dates and payment, after which she will sign on the dotted line. This is expected to happen very soon.

Rachita was earlier roped in for Upendra’s Uppi Rupee, a project that got started, but did not see completion.

If all goes as planned, I Love You will mark her first time appearing on screen as Upendra's love interest. Not just that, it will also mark Rachita’s debut in Tollywood as the film is being made in Telugu too.

Meanwhile, Rachita is currently juggling between Nikhil Kumar’s Seetharama Kalyana and Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasarvabhouma.