Filmmakers of bilingual Rajaratha/Rajaratham, directed by Anup Bhandari, have been raising the tempo by releasing an audio track just a couple of weeks before the movie is out in theatres on March 23. The director, also the music director of the film, has recreated the classic song Munde banni innu munde banni.

This track, from the film Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu, which was released in 1983 and starred Suhasini in the lead, saw Kamal Haasan making a guest appearance as a bus conductor. The present track features Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty. The cover verison sung by Anup himself will be released on March 5 by Yash.

Anup, not revealing too many details about why he chose this song, is cryptic and says that the track has a lot to do with the film’s story. He adds, “But, at the basic level, this song featuring Kamal Hassan was shot in a bus and our film Rajaratha is about a bus. But there is a deeper reason for having this song, about which the audience will come to know once they watch this movie”.

Giving the song its colour is choreographer Jani Master, in a grand set designed by Rajat Podar, who has worked for Bollywood films Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. The colourful costumes have been created by Neetha Shetty, including Nirup’s traditional wear as a ring master.

The bilingual, made under Jolly Hits, has Puneeth Rajkumar and Rana Daggupathi giving voice overs to Kannada and Telugu versions respectively. The film has Ravishankar playing an important role and Shruthi Hariharan making a guest appearance.With Ajaneesh Loknath setting the background score, the film has camerawork by William David.