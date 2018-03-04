RJ-turned-actor Rohit is getting support from many Sandalwood stars for his upcoming film Buckkaasuura, which is the first venture to be made under his home banner.

Rohit

While the film, directed by Navaneeth of Karva fame, managed to get none other than Ravichandran to play a negative role, it adds another feather to its cap. The filmmakers have Yash lending his voice to promote the trailer, which will be released by Sriimurali.

“This is the first time an actor of his stature is giving a voice over for a trailer,” says Rohit, adding, “as a radio jockey, I used to interview all these stars. Today, they are coming forward to support my film, and it just shows an admirable humility.”

Rohit adds, “I wanted Yash to be a part of my film in some manner, particularly I admire the hardwork he puts into his movies. The actor has always been supportive of my movie, right from the beginning. In fact, he helped me get the satellite rights for the film.

He told me that we can count on his continued support, provided we do a good job. He has watched the first copy and has appreciated our efforts. He has told me to alert him of the movie’s release, and that he is willing to talk a few words about Buckkaasuura during that time.”