Yajamana, directed by Pon Kumar, is currently rolling with its lead cast – Darshan, Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope – on the sets. The film, which had created a huge buzz with its title, has now sprung another surprise.

A song from the film has Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Vinod Prabhakar making a guest appearance in a sequence shot recently in Mysuru. Though the makers tried their best to keep this a secret, the news is out.

The team is not revealing any details about this track, but it would be another attraction to watch out for in

Yajamana.

Meanwhile, the makers rubbish the rumours that Yajamana is similar to Vishnuvardhan’s film, which bore the same title. “It is an out and out commercial entertainer, and has nothing to do with the old film,” says a member from the production unit.

The film shoot is going on full steam and the first schedule will be completed by March 10. Yajamana produced by B Suresha and Shylaja Nag has music by Harikrihsna and cinematography by Sreesha Kuduvallu.