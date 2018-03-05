Manoranjan, who was last seen in Bruhaspati, has taken a while to sign up for his next project. Reason? He was waiting to read the audience reaction to his earlier movie before taking up his next.He can afford to experiment with different genres and characters, and is willing to work with new directors.

This confident young actor is ready to take risks and has given the go-ahead to a story and, in all likelihood, he will be associating with a woman director and doing a character with a negative shade.

Our sources tell us that Manoranjan is in talks with J Chandrakala, the director and producer of Kwatle. “The director had approached the two-films-old actor with a script that is apt for Manoranjan, and the actor too felt that it is a good subject, which would be a mass entertainer.

The focus is now on roping in the right technicians, and discussions are currently on. Only once this team is decided will Manoranjan sign on the dotted line and make an official announcement,” says our source.

Interestingly, this is going to be a big-bugdet film for the actor. The filmmakers have plans to show Manoranjan as a stylish mass hero, but with a negative shade. If everything goes according to plans, this will be an interesting project for Manaranjan. We wait to hear more about the project.