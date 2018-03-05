Seems like Sharan is enjoying the shooting atmosphere, and he takes no time from hopping to one project to another. The actor has completed shoot for Rambo 2 directed by Anil Kumar and it is now in the post production stages. While he has a long schedule planned for Yoganand Muddana project, his third film for the year rolls from Monday with a simple muhurath. The yet-to-be titled film directed by Hari Santhosh of College Kumara fame has the story written by director Tharun Sudhir and produced by Tarun Shivappa.

The first schedule to go on for the next ten days in Bengaluru with the hero. Joining him will be Ravi Shankar, who has come on board for the project. Meanwhile, the hunt for the heroine is on, which will be finalised in the coming days.