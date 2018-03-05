Prem is known to be the costliest director in Kannada -- in the fee he charges and the money he spends on his movies. But, no one minds the expense because everyone knows that he does what is best for the film, whatever the price.

For his next movie, The Villain, produced by CR Manohar ,he has already made big-budget spends. This is a Shivarajkumar and Sudeep-starrer film, which has Amy Jackson playing the heroine. The ensemble cast includes Mithun Chakraborty and Telugu actor Srikanth among others. We also hear that the song, recently shot with Sudeep in a sprawling set and with impressive graphics, cost the producer `3 crores.

Prem has not let up. He has now managed to reel in top sound-mixing engineer Eric Pillai. Among

Pillai’s notable works are Aashiqui 2, for which he won the GIMA Award for Best Recording Engineer, and the Galliyan song in Ek Villain, for which he won the International Indian Film Academy award for the best Recording Engineer. He has mostly been part of big-budget films and his last project was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat.

“Eric is costly and will be charging at least ` 5 lakh for one Kannada song,” says our source. “But for Prem, music must be celebratory and above the ordinary. Important tracks need some kind of expertise. Therefore, along with Arjun Janya’s music, they wanted Pillai’s skills”.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have a treat planned for Shivanna and Sudeep fans. A teaser will be released this month and, our source says, the sound mixing for the teaser has been done by Pillai too.Prem who has completed shooting the song with Sudeep has two to three days of work left with the actor and Amy Jackson. Meanwhile, he will be completing talkie portions over two days and a song shot with Shivarajkumar, for which the schedule will start this week.