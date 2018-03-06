As for playing glamarous roles in films, Bhavana says, “I have never done an overboard glamourous role in my way before or after marriage. If I am comfortable wearing an outfit, I will do. It’s up to me.”

Bhavana is amazed to know that her latest film Tagaru directed by Suri is being received well and making extraordinary collections.

“I am happy that I didn’t say no to Suri and glad to be associated this project. It feels amazing,’’ says Bhavana, who attended the success meet of the film held on Monday.

Her next is Inspector Vikram, in which she is paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj, for which she is planning to join the shoot from next week. Not revealing details about her character, Bhavana says, “I get to play a drug dealer in the movie, which is an interesting role,” she says.

Bhavana is looking forward to playing some strong roles, but she is aware of the fact that this being in a male dominated industry, one cannot insist on female-oriented scripts.

As for playing glamarous roles in films, Bhavana says, “I have never done an overboard glamourous role in my way before or after marriage. If I am comfortable wearing an outfit, I will do. It’s up to me.”

Shruti Hariharan has recently been in the news for her views about casting couch, and when a similar question was asked to Bhavana, she tells us, “I have never faced such a situation. I started off in the industry as a kid at the age of 14 and when my father was a cinematogrpher. Thankfully, I haven’t had such experiences in the industry and I can’t talk much about it,” she says.