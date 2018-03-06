All eyes are on Johhny Johnny Yes Papa, the sequel to Preetham Gubbi's previous venture Johnny Mera Naam that featured Duniya Vijay and Ramya. Part two has Rachita Ram play the female lead.

Filmmakers are currently shooting a song by the beachside in Goa, in the scorching summer heat. City Express got hold of a few pictures from the sets of the song shoot, featuring the lead actors.

Preetham says, "We are in the final leg of post-production, and we only need to add this pending song before we cut the final copy and present it before the censors.” Meanwhile, the filmmakers are planning a grand audio launch on March 10 and are working towards a March-end release. Audience can look forward to a good album from music director, Ajaneesh B Loknath.

Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, made under Duniya Talkies also features RAngayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Dattatreya amongs others in the cast. Karunakar is the film's cinematographer.