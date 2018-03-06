Actor Vihaan is making headlines for all the right reasons with his next project Panchatantra, for he is under the guidance of director Yogaraj Bhat, who is helming the project. The film, for which shooting has started, had the actor the burning midnight oil for an introduction track, which was being shot from 6pm to 2am in the morning over the last three days.

While, the song has been choreographed by Imran Sardariya, another attraction will be Bhatru’s lyrics. Ee Vaisalli En Maadodu Gothagadilla is based on the confusion faced by the youth on what the future will hold. People on the sets feel this song is going to be a sure shot hit.City Express gets hold of a few pictures from the sets, which shows the hero’s character, who is a sports car mechanic, talking about his take on life and love. The film is set to be a race between two generations.

Panchatantra has Sonal Monterio in the lead with Akshara Gowda playing an important role. Rangayana Raghu and Simran are others among the cast. The film has music by V Harikrishna and Sugnaan as the cameraman.