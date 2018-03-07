Looks like there will be a further delay in Ambareesh’s son’s debut launch, City Express has confirmed with producer Sandesh Nagaraj. “The story becomes is a priority when making any film, and there is more responsibility when launching a newbie like Abhishek,” says the producer. Initially, the debut film for the young actor was supposed to helmed by Pawan Wadeyar, but then, director Chethan Kumar came into the picture.

The project was supposed to go on floors from this month. But according to the latest development, we were told that even Chethan might not helm the actor’s film, for reasons unknown. Sandesh, without naming anyone, tells us, “Initially, we had a story and a director, who made an early exit. The director who stepped in after did not want to helm a film by a different writer, and that has put everything on hold.

We are now in the process of getting a good story and a director who can take full responsibility. Only after that will we make a formal announcement.”There is also a rumour floating that Sandesh might drop the project, which he rubbishes. “Who is spreading this rumour? It is all false. We will be helming Abhishek’s film, and we would want to talk only when we are ready with the project.”