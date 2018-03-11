As earlier reported by City Express, six heroines will shake a leg with Shivarajkumar for a song sequence in the film The Villain.

While our source told us that Rachita Ram, Shraddha Srinath and Radhika Chetan will be making a guest appearance in Prem’s directorial, joining them will be Shanvi Srivastava, Bhavana Rao and Samyuktha Hornad. The track that will be shot in Ramanagara for over two days will have three heroines each shooting today and tomorrow.

The director will then be left with one more track with Sudeep and Amy Jackson hopes to complete the entire shoot by March end.