Ramesh Aravind can be a classic example of a workholic. When not behind the camera, he is seen enjoying his stint as an actor. Now he is said to be associating with Imran Sardhariya for a project. The choreographer turned director will be joining hands with the actor for a thriller. Imran is currently working on the script, and in all likely, the film may go on floors in the second half of 2018. Ramesh Aravind is currently helming the remake of Queen in 3 south Indian languages starring Parul Yadav in Kannada, Tamannaah Bhatia in Telugu and Kajal Aggarwal in Tamil.

As actor, he is currently shooting for Bhairadevi, a film starrring Radhika Kumaraswamy, made under her production. Imran, on his side, is busy with dance choreography and is waiting for Ramesh to done with his prior commitements to get start with his film. Imran and Ramesh Aravind makes for a fesh combination as director and actor, and it will be interesting to know what kind of a thriller subject Imran has planned with Ramesh.