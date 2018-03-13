Actress Sruthi Hariharan is all geared up to play the younger version of Suhasini in Ambi Ning Vaisyatho alongside Kichcha. She speaks about the senior actor’s unconventional looks and her all time favourite film of hers has been Amruthavarshini

For Sruthi Hariharan, Ambi Ning Vaisyatho becomes special for more than one reasons. The actress, who will be associated in the film that has Ambareesh in the lead, also has her paired opposite Sudeep for the first time. Above all, she is pumped-up about the fact that she is playing the younger version of Suhasini. The film, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, is inspired by Tamil flick Power Pandi and has Sudeep playing the younger version of Ambareesh. Sruthi, who is currently shooting for Mansore’s Nathicharami, will hop into the sets of Ambi Ning Vaisyaotho from Monday.

“I knew Guru (director), from the time he has been an assistant director. Being part of this film is one of the biggest opportunities and when he told me about my character - of playing younger version of Suhasini - it got me even more interested to take up the role. Moreover, it is fun to balance between a film like Nathicharami, and another film filled with Superstars,” she tells us. Another reason to be excited for Sruthi is, she is going back to the 1970s for this role.

“This actually took me back to my mother’s hay days, when she was in college. Those days, the style statement was with flowers and two plaits. I like to be in that era as it seems beautiful. Those days with no mobile phones, love was much more pure and there was innocence. That is what my character is like in Ambi... and the icing on the cake, is working opposite Sudeep. I knew it was going to happen one day, which is now realised through this film,” she says. Making a special mention about Suhasini, Sruthi says, it’s the choice of cinema and characters she played that has always been very interesting in languages she has been part of. The actress has uncoventional looks, very different from the typical heroines and yet, she is one of the most sought-after actors.

“One of her most famous films and my favourite film of all time is Amruthavarshini. I don’t think another film like that can ever be made and nobody can perform that character the way Suhasini portrayed in the film,” says Sruthi, adding, “I have worked in the films she has been part of, but unfortunately couldn’t share screen space with her. I have met her and was glad to know that as an audience she has watched my films Lucia, Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu, Vismaya, Solo. I have received appreciation from her and Mani Rathnam sir too.” Sruthi wants to bring back the style Suhasini carried in her earlier films through this character. “She has a different body language, which I need to match up to and I am working on it. It also depends on the director’s vision,” she says.