Manoranjan will be associated with director J Chandrakala, for a mass film who have come up with an interesting title -Chillum.

Raghavendra Rajkumar

The team behind the film according to our sources is also keen to bring back actor Raghavendra Rajkumar back on big screen and in a never seen before role. The makers it seems have approached the Najundi Kalyana actor to play baddie.

Raghavendra Rajkumar is keen to get back and is said to have liked the story and his role. It is just a matter of a few more rounds of discussions before he gives a green signal, our sources say. Meanwhile, the makers have also approached Kishore and Bollywood actor Nana Pataker for important roles.

The latter is said to be busy with a personal commitment - a wedding in the family. Shobhraj, Narayan Swamy, Vardan Thirthahalli, Muni and Danny Kuttappa are part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Manoranjan who is playing the lead has been given time to get ready for the character and the makers to reveal the first look during the muhurath, which is planned in April.