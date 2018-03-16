Jaggesh with age, is only getting to expreriment with good films. Having been tagged as Navarasa Nayaka of Sandalwood, it is his versatility and the ability of pull off any kind of role, that puts him into different characters and varied subjects. The actor, who turns 55 today is said to be celebrating his birthday at Kolur with divine intervention.

Kaviraj

Jaggesh, who dons a negative role in A Harikrishna’s directorial debut 8MM, which is now in post production work, is slowly getting ready to be an Encounter specialist. The project gets more interesting for Jaggesh for, he will colloborating with Kaviraj. The lyricist turned director made his mark as a director with Amulya and Suraj starrer Maduve Mamatheya Kareyole, a Thoogudeepa productions. After romantic, the-one-film old director is now going with a thriller.

The actor has liked the subject and has given a green signal, With Kaviraj in the preproduction work of his next film. An official announcement is soon to be made by the makers when they will reveal more details of the film’s producers, the subject and Jaggesh’s role. However, our source tells us that the film that plans to on floors from April or in May will have Gurukiran scoring the music and cinematographer A V Krishna Kumar coming on board.