Natasaarvabhouma, a title conferred upon Dr Rajkumar, is once again the talk of Sandalwood. Puneeth Rajkumar will play the lead in a film with the same title, directed by Pavan Wadeyar and made under Rockline Venkatesh.Today is Puneeth’s birthday, and that adds to the excitement around the film.

His film, Raajakumara, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and bearing his father’s name, was declared a hit by the industry. Puneeth hopes for a similar feat with Natasaarvabhouma.

Puneeth Rajkumar picv : Chandan Gowda

This tag was rightfully given to the legendary Rajkumar. The producer and director of Puneeth’s film was keen on using this title for the son’s film. Says Puneeth, “I am proud and nervous to do a film with this title. Hopefully, we do a good job. We will definitely strive towards it and the audience are sure to love it.”

The actor has started shooting for this commercial entertainer, including a major action sequence choreographed by Peter Heins. Puneeth says, “I am really not good at saying what one film, however good it is, is going to be about. There is a lot of effort put in by a very good producer, a good director and a responsible actor. We have to wait and see the result”.

Known as ‘Power Star’, Puneeth is all charged up as he is with every film. He says that he will always be thankful to his fans and his brother Shivarajkumar, who bestowed the title on him.“The title encourages me and keeps me going. Like any other professional, I am trying to do my job. But if people are excited about your project, then you tend to give it your best. It is simple… you take your job seriously, and everything will fall in place,” he says. About his home banner PRK Films, the actor and producer says that he has two projects .

Kavaludaari and Maya Bazaar currently rolling. He is now is search of good scripts.

Meanwhile, Tagaru’s audio track has been topping the charts. He says, “I am glad that the audio of this film, starring my brother, directed by my favourite director Suri and produced by a close associate Srikanth is doing extremely well. The company has now bought the audio rights of 6ne Mile and Yaana… I am looking forward to acquiring good albums and promoting them well.”

Birthday of innocent joy

Speaking about celebrating his birthday, the actor who started as child artiste recollects a time when he used to spend the day on the sets with his father and mother. “The entire unit would be around. I used to be excited about the gifts everyone gave and about what was inside those colourful boxes. I remember going and asking a gift from my dad, and him saying, “Nan kayali enakanda keltiya… Parvathina kelu… (Why are you asking me dear, go check with Parvarti (Rajkumar’s wife),” says Puneeth. “I definitely miss those little moments. But, right now the happiness is from a different kind of celebration. It is spent with my children, wife, family and above all Abhimanigale Devaru, the people of Karnataka, who come and wish me,” he says.