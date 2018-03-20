The dubbing process of magnum opus, Muniratna Kurukshetra has begun and Darshan is said to have entered Akash studio over the last weekeend, where he has started to dub his portions. Directed by Naganna and produced by Muniratna, the epic drama consisting of an ensemble cast has the Challenging star playing the role of Duryodhana in his 50th film. It will definitely be an interesting process for the actor to dub for a period drama Darshan is said to be completing by March 24 before he joins the second schedule of

Pon Kumar’s directorial Yajamana from the next day. Kurukshetra now in post-production work has stars, including Ambareesh, Arjun Sarja, Ravichandran, Ravi Shankar, Sonu Sood, Nikhil Gowda, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Hariprriya among others in the cast. The story based on Gadhayuddha by Ranna has Cinematography by Jayanan Vincent and V Harikrishna scoring the music.