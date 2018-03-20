Jamoon Ravi. Look at the name. It just gets registered in your mind, even if it is uttered once. That’s the beauty of working in a Suri sir film. The way he names even a small character so graciously,” laughs Poornachandra Mysuru.During a chat with City Express, Poornachandra, who plays the role of Jamoon Ravi in Shivarajkumar’s Tagaru, says, he is overwhelmed by the response the character has got him.

“It is a very small character, yet a memorable one. I am grateful that I got a role exactly before the interval, which makes it only memorable in the minds of people. In fact a lot of people recognise me now” he smiles.

Poornachandra Mysuru

As of now, on the work front, he, along with his few friends are shooting for the film Orchestra, which chronicles the struggle of a poor boy to become a successful orchestra singer. The movie is based mainly on the orchestra culture of Mysuru. The film is currently being shot in and around Mysuru and Poornachandra is hopeful of completing the film by the end of this year.

“Before when I used to shoot for this film, nobody bothered to talk to me or the team. Also because we have been shooting it for a while now (laughs). But now, after Tagaru its all different. I think that’s the treatment you get once you act in a big film, even if it is a small role,” he says.

The actor, who also hails from Mysuru has a handful of social media content, but is waiting for a big leap in Sandalwood. It was short film Phatinga that gave him the much-needed break on social media. He has acted in over 30 short films and has made appearance in movies like Lucia and Dayavittu Gamanisi. He has also acted in a lead role in BB5.As of today, Poornachandra has been getting many offers from directors. “Official announcement when I sign the dotted papers,” he signs off.