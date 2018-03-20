Lasya Nag, a Bigg Boss contest, had a slow start in the film industry. Her first film, which also starred Shraddha Srinath and Hitha Chandrashekar, was shelved after much work was done. While others got their big offers soon after, Lasya has had to wait. But, she says, she is happy to have waited since “slow and steady wins the race”.

The actress, who is yet to see herself on big screen, is to play a solo lead in her fourth film Mangalavara Rajadina.She has a part in Asathoma Sadhgamya, in which she will be sharing screen space with Radhika Chetan, and plays important characters in Upendra- starrer Home Minister and Ambi Ning Vayassaytho. But in Yuvin’s directorial debut, she will be playing the female lead and Lasya is visibly excited.

Shooting for the film’s first schedule has been completed and she will be starting her portions from April 2. “Mangalavara Rajadina is an offbeat film,” she says. “It is not a commercial film but the characters are entertaining, they are very interesting. The film is about a person’s journey and his achievements.”

Lasya will not divulge the hero’s name, adding that the director will share that detail. “Yuvin has assisted directors such as Yogaraj Bhat before he set out on his on. He will be talking about the hero, and I don’t want to play spoil sport by sharing anything before that… However, a little birdie tells us, it is Chandan Achar of Kirik Party fame, and she is paired opposite the actor.

Lasya admits that she did fall behind in the race. Her best friend Samyuktha Hegde and close friends Shraddha Srinath and Sruthi Hariharan have made it big in the industry, and Lasya would have too, if all had gone well.

“Shraddha Srinath, Hitha and I started off in a movie together, two-and-a-half years ago. But it was shelved after nearly 60 per cent of the shoot was done,” she says. “Shraddha and Hitha got opportunities and I felt under pressure to catch up, and I did feel sorry for myself for a while.”

The young talent adds, “But I believe that if you start slow, you can sustain in any path longer. I am happy about that. There was a time, I was depressed seeing everyone around me getting ahead and me going nowhere. It has been slow, but the journey has been good. It has kept me grounded. When you learn the hard way, the lessons stay with you”.

Bigg Boss gave her exposure but it did not give her “the right kind of projects”, she says. “I thought that I would be inundated with offers. I did get many but they were not great. Many people would approach me to associate themselves with the name and fame that came with the show. The projects may not have been good for my career, but they would approach me anyway. Whatever the story, they wanted a prominent figure to play the lead. I realised that good projects take time to come and the wait has ended now,” she says.