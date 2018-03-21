How many actors get to relive their college life onscreen? So, when Nirup Bhandari was offered such an opportunity -- in his second film Rajaratha -- he enjoyed it to the fullest. The Rangitaranga actor, in his interview with City Express, talks about his youthful character in the romantic comedy drama, making his mark in Telugu and about starting his second film afresh, without the baggage of Rangitaranga.

Firstly, Nirup was quite happy to go back to college. “I could relive my engineering-college days through this film. My best friend was called Harsha in college and the director, my brother Anup Bhandari, ensured that the same name was used for a similar character in the movie. Probably, he was even inspired by my experiences in college. We were a group of eight and memories of time we had together have not faded, and I tried to experience them again onscreen,” he says.

While Rangitaranga saw the actor play a serious-minded character, Nirup says that Rajaratha shows a different side of him.“This character is fun, vibrant and full of energy. I even worked a lot on how a college student should look and on the body language. So far I have received positive reviews about the trailer and songs. I hope the audience like the movie,” he says.Rajaratha is bigger project for Nirup because this film will be his Tollywood debut. Is there the weight of expectations?

“The number of languages no difference. The audience believe in us and we don’t want to let them down. So, we have all worked harder on it. At the same time, we didn’t want to carry Rangitaranga’s baggage with us. My father always said, ‘Treat every film as your first, only then you will give it your best’ and we followed his advice.”

The Telugu version happened thanks to the support of producers, he says. “They believed the subject had a universal appeal and that Anup as a director could reach out to a wider audience. They placed their confidence in me too. Producer Ajai Reddy, who likes Prabhas, felt that I look like the actor. He even liked my voice and overall appearance and thought that I can make it in Telugu. His encouragement helped.”

Nirup says that Rajaratha will appeal to all kinds of audiences, especially the youngsters. “Those who loved watching films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayange or a Dil Tho Pagal Hai will be able to relate to Rajaratha. The love story is fresh and characters, real,” says Nirup, who loved the background score that plays during romantic scenes.

“The movie transports you to a different world that is beautiful,” he adds.He says that he remains as confident, as he was in Rangitaranga. Though, he adds, that he is clearer on what works and what won’t onscreen.

“After my first silver-screen appearance, I was appreciated for my work, though certain people did say that I could do better. I agree that there is always room for improvement, only then can you grow as an actor. I have tried to correct in this what I believed I did wrong in Rangitaranga,” says Nirup, whose approach to acting has been tempered by his experience in theatre. He has changed his style to suit cinema.

He leaves us with a sweet observation: “The Indian moviegoers sensibilities are different from theatre aesthetics, and we have to overdo emoting. I realised this over time. Being a method actor in English theatre, I tweaked my style for cinema, and I intend to keep learning and growing.”